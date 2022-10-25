Based on the Decree of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic of September 16, 22, No. 514, in order to regulate the relations arising from the circulation of virtual assets, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic adopted the following regulatory legal acts:

Regulations on the activity of the operator of trading in virtual assets (crypto-exchanges) and maintaining the register of operators of trading in virtual assets (crypto-exchanges);

Regulations on the issue (issue), circulation of virtual assets and on the procedure for maintaining the Unified State Register of Issues of Virtual Assets;

Regulations on the activities of the operator of the exchange of virtual assets and the maintenance of the register of operators of the exchange of virtual assets;

The procedure for registration and issuance of a certificate for mining activities.

The procedure regulates the procedure for providing a guarantee by the Financial and Credit Fund under the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic (hereinafter referred to as the Fund) to subjects of the national economy.

