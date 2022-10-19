To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Fintech is revolutionising the way people transact and this is
nowhere more apparent than in Africa. Mauritius provides a robust
platform for fintech entrepreneurs to set up shop in or from
Mauritius and to discuss this, Janesh
Chuttoo hosted Mark Van Beuningen (Group CEO Cim Finance),
Munya Island (founder of LakeStream) and Rajeev Babooram (lead
professional at Economic Development Board Mauritius) to delve into
the challenges and opportunities of fintech as a tool for financial
inclusion.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.