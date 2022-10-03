FinXP, a leading international fintech based in Malta, has launched a new multi-currency account service for corporates. The service is aimed at established businesses that regularly make or receive cross-border payments.

The new multi-currency service allocates a virtual IBAN account to clients, allowing them to hold, manage, and pay with multiple currencies from a single account. This setup makes it simpler to manage the flow of funds while providing clients with important benefits such as fast settlement times and low foreign exchange costs.

Commenting on the new service, FinXP CEO Jens Podewski stated that "the company has already started rolling out the service to existing clients and from the feedback received, we're confident that multi-currency accounts are going to be a game-changer for many companies."

"Many established businesses today operate across borders and they want their payment processes to be as straightforward as possible. This is where multi-currency accounts come in as by using such cloud-based banking solutions, companies no longer need to maintain separate accounts for different currencies".

In the coming months, FinXP is expanding its partner network further to be able to offer its clients the best tailored payment solutions. For more information, please contact sales@finxp.com.

