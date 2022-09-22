ARTICLE

Following the upgrade of Mauritius to ‘Largely Compliant' on Recommendation 15 (new technologies) by the Financial Action Task Force, the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) hosted a workshop on Blockchain Analytics on 20 September 2022. As the regulator for the enforcement of the regulations set by the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering Services Act, the FSC has acquired the Chainalysis software for the monitoring of crypto-related activities from and through Mauritius.

The workshop session, directed by experts from Chainanalysis and their Mauritian representatives, was an opportunity to showcase the commitment of the FSC and the Mauritius IFC to further strengthen the position of the jurisdiction as a well-regulated virtual asset hub adhering to international standards of compliance.

