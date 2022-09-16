Notorious bank robber Willie Sutton famously said "because that's where the money is" in response to why he robbed banks. Today, many threat actors view cryptocurrency and other digital assets in the same light. The lack of regulation and security controls provides opportunities for lucrative gains for criminals, resulting in increased cyber attacks on cryptocurrency exchanges and the supporting infrastructure. This issue was significant enough to garner the attention of the U.S. government.

So long as cryptocurrency remains largely unregulated in the U.S. and most of the rest of the world (and even once regulations proliferate), the industry must remain aggressive in planning for attacks. www.corporatecomplianceinsights.com/...

