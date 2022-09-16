Myths about blockchain and digital assets run the gamut, but there are several that tend to be the most widely perpetuated and believed. My colleagues Steve McNew, Vereel Gosalia, and Antonio Rega debunk the top five misconceptions:

  • Myth 1: Cryptocurrency is the currency of criminals.
  • Myth 2: Blockchain, cryptocurrency and digital assets are the same thing.
  • Myth 3: Cryptocurrency transactions cannot be traced, investigated or recovered.
  • Myth 4: Transactions using digital assets and digital wallets are less secure than traditional financial services.
  • Myth 5: Digital assets cannot integrate with traditional financial ecosystems.

