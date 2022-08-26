ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

As part of its ongoing objective to position Mauritius as Africa's Fintech Hub, the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) issued updates to its Guidance Notes under its Fintech Series. The updated guidance notes serve the objective of avoiding inconsistencies following the coming into force of the Virtual Assets and Initial Token Offerings Services Act on 07 February 2022. The updated guidance notes are accessible HERE.

Read the official communique issued by the FSC HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.