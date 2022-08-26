Mauritius:
FSC Issues Updates To The Guidance Notes Under Its Fintech Series
26 August 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
As part of its ongoing objective to position Mauritius as
Africa's Fintech Hub, the Financial Services Commission
(“FSC”) issued updates to its Guidance Notes under its
Fintech Series. The updated guidance notes serve the objective of
avoiding inconsistencies following the coming into force of the
Virtual Assets and Initial Token Offerings Services Act on 07
February 2022. The updated guidance notes are accessible HERE.
Read the official communique issued by the FSC HERE.
