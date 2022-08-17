As part of its ongoing objective to strengthen the position of Mauritius as a FinTech hub, The Financial Services Commission, Mauritius ("FSC"), in collaboration with the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance, launched the Literacy Campaign on the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering Services Act 2021 (the "Campaign").

Through a series of financial literacy programmes consisting of video clips, radio spots, billboards, brochures and posters, the Campaign will operate with the objective of providing domestic and international stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the Virtual Asset and Initial Token Offering Services Act 2021. This innovative piece of legislation aims to cater for a conducive FinTech environment while also ensuring that consumers and regulatory bodies are on par with the international standards of regulation to prevent malpractices involving virtual assets. Read the press release from the FSC HERE.

