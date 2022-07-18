Mauritius:
FSC Rules Issued Under The Virtual Asset And Initial Token Offerings Services Act 2021
18 July 2022
AXIS Fiduciary Ltd
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The Financial Services commission issued a communiqué on
15 July 2022, highlighting the rules issued under the Virtual Asset
and Initial Token Offerings Services Act 2021, following a series
of consultation with stakeholders of the financial industry and the
general public. The communiqué provides detailed breakdowns
of the set of rules issued to regulate and govern the issuance of
Virtual Assets and Initial Token Offerings in terms of Financial
Requirements, Clients Disclosures, Cybersecurity implications, Risk
Management and statutory returns.
Find more details in the official communiqué issued by
the FSC HERE
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Technology from Mauritius
EU Agrees On Landmark Regulation On Cryptos 7 July 2022
AGP Law Firm | A.G. Paphitis & Co. LLC
The EU brings crypto assets, crypto assets issuers and crypto asset service providers under a regulatory framework for the first time. The much-anticipated regulation is expected to completely...
Neolaw.ai – The Wait Is Over; The Future Is Here!
Elias Neocleous & Co LLC
Today, we are pleased to announce the full launch of our revolutionary legal platform Neolaw.ai, which will be made available to all its existing registered and new users...
Digital Assets - Handle With Care
Collas Crill
Digital assets are now owned by some of the world's wealthiest individuals and families. While the jury is still out in some jurisdictions in relation to the legal and tax status of these assets,...