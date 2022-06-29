ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The Moroccan central bank is presently working on a cryptocurrency regulation framework bill and according to the bank's governor, Abdellatif Jouahri, this is set to be introduced soon. The regulatory framework being worked on will result in Morocco's money laundering and anti-terrorism financing regulations being upgraded.

CRYPTO REGULATION BEST PRACTICES

A Moroccan central bank committee is working to put in place an appropriate regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, Bank Al-Maghrib (BAM) governor Abdellatif Jouahri has reportedly said. The governor also revealed his institution has engaged both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank over the benchmarks that will be used.

Before Jouhari's latest remarks, Bitcoin.com News reported in March 2022 that the Moroccan central bank was in talks with two global financial institutions as well as with the central banks of France, Sweden, and Switzerland. At the time, The talks, according to the central bank, were focused on what would be the crypto regulation best practices.

https://news.bitcoin.com/report-moroccos-central-bank-to-unveil-crypto-regulation-bill-soon/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.