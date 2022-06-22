Bermuda is a perfect match for certain tech companies and entrepreneurs. With strengths in providing clarity, transparency and certainty, Bermuda is a compelling place to lead in the rapidly evolving Fintech space.

LISTENING TIME: 39 MINUTES

EPISODE BACKGROUND

BERMUDA SHORTS - TECH TALKS S01 E03

Jerome Wilson, Partner and Head of Bermuda's Technology & Innovation practice in Bermuda, welcomes guest Susan Pateras, reinsurance veteran and Board Director at the BDA. They discuss how Bermuda's business ecosystem and proven track record in reinsurance makes it the ideal location for technology businesses - simply put, innovation is in Bermuda's DNA.

THE BERMUDA SHORTS PODCAST SERIES

The Appleby 'Bermuda Shorts' podcast features short talks on all things business and Bermuda with our lawyers from Bermuda and other industry experts. Our 'Tech Talks' series focuses on topics and trends in technology which are transforming businesses, markets and everyday life. Listen to learn more about Appleby, Bermuda and our Technology expertise.

Appleby is one of the world's leading international law firms. Our global teams of legal specialists advise public and private companies, financial institutions and private individuals. We are a full service law firm providing comprehensive, expert advice and services across corporate, dispute resolution, property, regulatory, and private client and trusts practice areas. We have offices in ten highly regarded, well-regulated global locations, operating in nine and practising the laws of eight jurisdictions. Our office locations include the key international jurisdictions of Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey, Mauritius, and the Seychelles, as well as the international financial centres of Hong Kong and Shanghai.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.