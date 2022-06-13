ARTICLE

A training session on Fintech was organised by the Ministry of Financial Services and Good Governance, on 9 June 2022, in Ebène. The Minister of Financial Services and Good Governance, Mr. Mahen Kumar Seeruttun, highlighted that this Financial Literacy programme is geared towards his objective of boosting the growth of the Fintech sector and this starts with educating the public on the risks and benefits of Fintech and virtual assets.

Furthermore, the issue of new Financial Services Commission rules on Peer to Peer lending and Crowdfunding and Robotics and AI Enabled Advisory Services, laid emphasis on the importance to raise awareness on the availability of these new options, their related opportunities and benefits. Mr. Seeruttun also affirmed that the Financial Services Institute Ltd will be coming with more programmes to ensure that we are proactively educating the market about these services.

