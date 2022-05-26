Whether you're a budding entrepreneur, savvy investor or an established company, look no further than a Bermuda digital assets licence to get your tech business or platform off the ground.

BERMUDA SHORTS – TECH TALKS S01 E02

Jerome Wilson, Partner and Head of Bermuda's Technology & Innovation practice and and Associate Carl Meyer discuss the different types of licences available under Bermuda's Digital Assets Business Act – or DABA – and what to consider. Other discussion points include how legal advisors can help, when and how Bermuda's regulator guides the application process, testing new products before hitting the market and why the Bermuda license model works in today's tech world.

