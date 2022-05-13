Barbados:
Barbados Stock Exchange Signs Master Agreement With Blockstation To Introduce Digital Asset Trading
13 May 2022
Invest Barbados
Toronto, Canada and St. Michael, Barbados, May 12,
2022 – The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE) is
pleased to announce the signing of a Master Agreement with
Blockstation, a leading Canadian FinTech, to launch a new
blockchain-driven tokenized securities marketplace.
By adopting the Blockstation Digital Asset Platform, the BSE
will satisfy growing demand for a secure, regulated means of
listing tokenized securities and attract exciting new issuers who
are eager to raise capital and go public. Tokenized IPOs can reduce
time and cost when compared to traditional workflows, providing
efficiencies for all parties and making the securities marketplace
more accessible for all participants.
Click here to read the full press
release.
