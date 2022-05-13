Toronto, Canada and St. Michael, Barbados, May 12, 2022 – The Barbados Stock Exchange (BSE) is pleased to announce the signing of a Master Agreement with Blockstation, a leading Canadian FinTech, to launch a new blockchain-driven tokenized securities marketplace.

By adopting the Blockstation Digital Asset Platform, the BSE will satisfy growing demand for a secure, regulated means of listing tokenized securities and attract exciting new issuers who are eager to raise capital and go public. Tokenized IPOs can reduce time and cost when compared to traditional workflows, providing efficiencies for all parties and making the securities marketplace more accessible for all participants.

Click here to read the full press release.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.