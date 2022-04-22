ARTICLE

In continuation to our previous Tech Deals series (Tech Deals Vol. 1, Vol. 2 and Vol. 3), we provide herein, the recent tech deals completed between the period of 1 January and 31 March 2022, and our commentary regarding the same.

During this period, the completed start-up and tech investments are quite diverse. They consist of companies in different sectors of technology. In addition to the usual investments, we get to see the GoTo Group's IPO during this period. It was dubbed as one of the largest IPOs in Asia this year. The GoTo IPO was also the first one that utilized the multiple voting shares (MVS) scheme, which will likely attract more tech unicorns and decacorns alike to go public in Indonesia (please see section III of this Tech Deals Vol. 4 for our commentaries on the IPO stage of Indonesian Tech Companies).

Overall, it has been a great start of the year especially for tech investments in Indonesia.

I. Start Up and Tech Investment Deals in the period between 1 January and 31 March 2022

Please refer to the table below on the list of Tech Deals that have been completed during the period from 1 January to 31 March 2022:

No Company Name Sector Stage Investor(s) Funding Date 1 UpBanx FinTech Bridge Alpha JWC Ventures, Alto Partners, Digital Rantai Maya (DRM), Number Capital, Oliver Jung, UBI Capital, Y Combinator 1 Jan 2 Brankas FinTech Series B AFG Partners, Beenext, Insignia Ventures Partners, Integra Partners, Treasury, Visa 5 Jan 3 Power Commerce Asia E-Commerce Series A Interport Mandiri Utama, SAP Express 6 Jan 4 VCGamers Marketplace Bridge Beenext, Rans Ventures 7 Jan 5 Olsera point-of-sales ("POS") Software Seed Kejora- SBI Orbit Fund 7 Jan 6 PT Dektos Digital Corbuzier Media Early Stage Digital Mediatama Maxima (DMMX), SiCepat 8 Jan 7 eFishery Aqua-Tech Series C Aqua-Spark, Go-Ventures, Northstar Group, Sequoia Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund, Temasek Holdings, Wavemaker Partners 11 Jan 8 KoinWorks FinTech Series C AC Ventures, East Ventures, MDI Ventures, Quona Capital, Saison Capital, Triodos Investmen Management 11 Jan 9 Kedai Sayur Agro-Tech Bridge - 11 Jan 10 Pluang (EmasDigi) FinTech Series B Accep Partners, BRI Ventures, Go-Ventures, Openspace Ventures (NSI Ventures), Square Peg Capital, UOB Venture Management 12 Jan 11 PasarMIKRO Agro-Tech Seed 1982 Ventures 13 Jan 12 Fine Counsel Fashion Seed Azure Ventures 18 Jan 13 Moladin E-Commerce Series A East Ventures, Global Founders Capital SEA, K3 Ventures, Northstar Group, Sequoia Capital 18 Jan 14 Lummo (BukuKas) FinTech Series C CapitalIG (Google Capital), Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management 19 Jan 15 MyRobin Outsourcing Software Pre-series A Accion Venture Lab, Antler, Astor Investment Management, BANSEA (Business Angel Network of Southeast Asia), Investible, SOSV, Seedstarts, Vulpes Investment Management 20 Jan 16 Riliv Health-Tech Seed Benson Capital Partners, East Ventures, Sankalpa Ventures, Teja Ventures, Telkom Indonesia 21 Jan 17 RateS Social Commerce Series A Beacon Venture Capital, Insignia Ventures Partners, Vertex Ventures 18 Lumina Job Community Platform Seed Alpha JWC Ventures, Y Combinator 24 Jan 19 Grouu Food & Beverages ("F&B") Bridge Selera Kapital 26 Jan 20 CoLearn Ed-Tech Series A AC Ventures, Alpha JWC Ventures, Bina Nusantara University, January Capital, KTB Network, S7 Ventures (S7V), Surge, TNB Aura 26 Jan 21 Aruna E-Commerce Series A AC Ventures, East Ventures, Indogen Capital, Prosus Ventures, SIG Venture Capital, SMDV, Vertex Ventures 27 Jan 22 Gajiku FinTech Seed AC Ventures, Agung Ventures, Monk's Hiil Ventures 27 Jan 23 Kargo Technologies Logistic & Transportation Strategic Investment Teleport 27 Jan 24 Ayoconnect FinTech Series B Alto Partners, PayU, Tiger Global Management 31 Jan 25 Astro E-Commerce Series A AC Ventures, Accel Partners, Global Founders Capital, Goodwater Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital 31 Jan 26 Pensieve Technology Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Bridge - 2 Feb 27 Grupin Social Commerce Early Stage East Ventures, Skystar Capital, Surge 4 Feb 28 Noice Media Pre-series A RANS Entertainment 7 Feb 29 Bananas E-Commerce Seed Arise, East Ventures, MDI Ventures, SMDV, Y Combinator 7 Feb 30 Ternak Uang FinTech Seed Alto Partners, Kinesys, Group 7 Feb 31 Sirka Health-Tech Seed AC Ventures, Goodwater Capital, Sequoia Capital, Wavemaker Partners, Y Combinator 7 Feb 32 Tentang Anak Parenting Seed Insignia Ventures Partners 8 Feb 33 Majoo Software as a Service Pre-series A AC Ventures, BRI Ventures, Quona Capital, Xendit 10 Feb 34 Brick FinTech Seed Antler, Better Tomorrow Ventures (BTV), Flourish Ventures, Rally Cap Ventures, Trihill Capital 10 Feb 35 PT Dektos Digital Corbuzier Media Early Stage Prestige Corp 14 Feb 36 Grow Commerce (Berrybenka) Fashion Seed AC Ventures, East Ventures, Irongrey 15 Feb 37 Andalin Logistic Series B Beenext, Cardig Aero Services (CAS Group), Intudo Ventures 15 Feb 38 Semaai AgroTech Bridge Beenext, Surge 15 Feb 39 Akulaku FinTech Series A Siam Commercial Bank 15 Feb 40 KitaLulus Edu-Tech Seed Go-Ventures 16 Feb 41 Jangjo Waste Management Software Seed Darmawan Capital 16 Feb 42 NOBI Fin-Tech Seed AC Ventures, AppWorks, CAKRA Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Skystar Capital 17 Feb 43 Monit FinTech Early Stage 1982 Ventures 18 Feb 44 Jendela360 Properties/ Real Estate Series A Sinar Mas Group 18 Feb 45 HiPajak Tax Seed 1982 Ventures 24 Feb 46 Broom FinTech Bridge AC Ventures, Quona Capital 25 Feb 47 Aldmic COOPN Digital (Aldmic Technology) E-commerce Series A COOP Marketing 28 Mar 48 Powerchain Clean Energy tech Early Stage New Energy Nexus Indonesia 29 Mar 49 TipTip Media Seed East Ventures, Emtek Group, SMDV, Vertex Ventures 29 Mar 50 Xurya Clean Energy tech Series A New Energy Nexus Indonesia 29 Mar 51 Akulaku FinTech Series D Lend East 30 Mar 52 Sribu Design Acquisition Mynavi Corporation 30 Mar

II. NLP Commentary to Recent Tech Deals

With the massive vaccination program, the Ministry of Health has stated that Indonesia will transition out of the pandemic state into the endemic state. This is followed by the easing of health-and-safety protocols in some public spaces as the number of Covid-19 cases is slowly decreasing. The Indonesian government has also eased restrictions for foreigners travelling to Indonesia. Mandatory quarantine is no longer required for travelers who have been vaccinated. With life generally starting to return to normal, people's mobility will increase and economic activities will be triggered. Investments will slightly change, meaning that opportunities in some other technology-based sectors are increasing.

In the previous period, health-tech, Edu-tech, and grocery e-commerce, which enable digitalization of health-and-education services and grocery shopping from the comfort our homes, were the most attractive sectors. With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, it appears that more investors are now into e-commerce, fintech, and agro-tech businesses. Some new sectors such as parenting (i.e., Tentang Anak), clean energy tech (i.e., Powerchain, Xurya), and media are gaining interests.

Our data shows that fintech still dominates the start-up funding and will continue to do so, given that many fintech players in Indonesia are entering maturity stage.

In addition to fintech, a new trend of agro-tech start-ups appears to increase the investment flow. In the first three months of 2022 alone, the agro-tech sector managed to raise more than IDR 3.1 trillion fund, which exceeded the total funding collected from this particular sector the previous year.

III. IPO and Beyond for Indonesian Tech Giants

Having seen the successful IPO of GoTo using the MVS scheme, it appears that many other tech companies are considering IPO in the near future. Investors of many Indonesian tech companies are also supporting the approach given that major investors of GoTo such as Alibaba, SoftBank, and Sequoia Capital have made substantial profits from GoTo's IPO.

Given the promising outlook of onshore IPO in the Indonesia Stock Exchange, companies such as Traveloka, Tiket, and Kredivo are considering listing in Indonesia rather than in the United States through SPAC. The Indonesia Financial Services Authority (Otoritas Jasa Keuangan or "OJK") has issued several regulations to make IDX a more attractive space for going public.

In addition to IPO, Indonesian public in general is substantial consumers of tech products, resulting in an even more exciting growth of the tech market.

