FinXP, a fast-growing European Payments fintech headquartered in Malta, has partnered with the popular German e-commerce platform provider Shopware. As a result of the collaboration, merchants using Shopware will now be able to access FinXP's newly-integrated payment solutions.

These payment solutions include access to hundreds of payment methods around the world. Different countries have different payment preferences and through FinXP's payment gateway, merchants can rest assured that they are giving consumers around the world the opportunity to pay with their favourite payment method, resulting in increased checkout conversions and sales.

Shopware merchants will also be able to apply for an IBAN payment account with FinXP. This can be used to make and receive payments, and it can be linked with corporate debit cards to facilitate company spending.

Commenting on the development, Dirk Schaarschmidt, Head of Business Development & Projects at FinXP, stated that "we are excited to be working with an ecommerce giant like Shopware and to be opening up our payment services to over 100,000 brands that use their platform. FinXP brings a unique value proposition to the Shopware partner community by being a one-stop shop for cross-border payment solutions since we offer credit card processing, hundreds of alternative payment methods, IBAN accounts, card issuing, and even custom developed solutions".

"We are delighted to collaborate with FinXP as a quickly-evolving payment solution and therefore expand our international ecosystem. Our companies share the same values in terms of customer centricity and this partnership contributes to making digital commerce an easy, comfortable experience for our customers," says Shopware spokesman Wiljo Krechting.

For more information on the integration, please visit https://www.shopware.com/en/integrations/finxp-limited/.

About FinXP

FinXP Ltd., founded in 2014, is a Malta-based electronic money institution licensed by the Malta Financial Services Authority. The company's mission is to enable its customers to quickly and easily, make and receive payments in whatever form best suits them. The company is registered with the European Payments Council and SWIFT, and it is a principal member of Mastercard. FinXP provides IBAN Accounts, Card-Issuing, an Omnichannel Payment Gateway with 300+ payment methods, Unique Pay-out Solutions, SEPA Direct Debit services, and Clearing services. It is a fast-growing player in the European PayTech industry. For more information visit www.finxp.com.

About Shopware

Shopware is a leading digital commerce system and used by some of the largest brands, retailers and manufacturers across B2C, D2C and B2B industries, including Philips, Jägermeister and Aston Martin. Shopware's open commerce platform gives its customers the freedom to quickly and easily realise their growth potential - with greater flexibility to deal with complex challenges. Today, merchants all around the world rely on Shopware solutions - from start-ups to enterprises - generating a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of close to USD 20 billion in 2021.

From its headquarters in Schöppingen, Germany, Shopware employs 350 people and relies on a global network of 1,200 sales, technology and solution partners. A community with hundreds of thousands of members gives customers access to over 4,000 extensions and certified professional support. Through continuously high investments in research and development, Shopware is a leading driver of innovation in digital commerce.

