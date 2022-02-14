ARTICLE

On January 21, 2022, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On virtual assets". The purpose of the Law is to regulate relations arising from the turnover of virtual assets, that is, their creation, issue, storage and circulation. The law applies to activities in the field of circulation of virtual assets in the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, with the exception of activities in the field of securities, currencies, electronic money, reserves, contributions (deposits) and gambling activities.

