Kyrgyzstan:
On The Adoption Of The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Virtual Assets"
14 February 2022
GRATA International
On January 21, 2022, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic signed
the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On virtual assets". The
purpose of the Law is to regulate relations arising from the
turnover of virtual assets, that is, their creation, issue, storage
and circulation. The law applies to activities in the field of
circulation of virtual assets in the territory of the Kyrgyz
Republic, with the exception of activities in the field of
securities, currencies, electronic money, reserves, contributions
(deposits) and gambling activities.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
