ARTICLE

Thailand: Video: Suebsiri Taweepon And Nopparat Lalitkomon Discuss Legal Pitfalls For Startups In TDPK Podcast

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Suebsiri Taweepon, a partner in Tilleke & Gibbins' intellectual property group, and Nopparat Lalitkomon, a senior associate in the firm's corporate and commercial group, were recently invited to be guest contributors for True Digital Park's (TDPK) Thailand GameChanger—a weekly podcast that explores the startup ecosystem in Thailand and across Southeast Asia.

During the session, Suebsiri and Nopparat shed light on a number of common legal pitfalls for Thai startups, including discussions on:

the importance of getting internal and external legal documents right from the start;

non-disclosure agreements and whether or not they're enforceable;

what needs to change for more startups to incorporate in Thailand; and

regulations around cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and asset fractionalization.

A recording of the video podcast is available below.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.