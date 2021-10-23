British Virgin Islands:
On The Sofa Podcast - The Importance Of Ongoing Due Diligence
23 October 2021
Collas Crill
In our latest 'On the Sofa' podcast, Head of our BVI
Dispute Resolution team, David Harby is joined by Kristina Kicks of
Interpath and Mark Pearce of Gately Plc to discuss all things
crypto; including the interesting issues raised in the BVI, with
reference to UK guidance, by Philip Smith v Torque Group Holdings
Limited regarding the treatment and ownership of crypto assets in
an insolvency situation.
