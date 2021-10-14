Bermuda:
Podcast: Why Bermuda For Digital Asset Funds?
Walkers Bermuda Partner Sarah Demerling and Lawrence Newhook,
President of Digital Array ISAC Ltd, discuss the advantages to
digital asset funds established in Bermuda, including being
recognised as a FinTech capital, backed by a knowledgeable
workforce, governed by a robust regulatory system and strengthened
by a government that endorses the industry.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
