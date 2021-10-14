ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Walkers Bermuda Partner Sarah Demerling and Lawrence Newhook, President of Digital Array ISAC Ltd, discuss the advantages to digital asset funds established in Bermuda, including being recognised as a FinTech capital, backed by a knowledgeable workforce, governed by a robust regulatory system and strengthened by a government that endorses the industry.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.