Walkers Bermuda Partner Sarah Demerling and Lawrence Newhook, President of Digital Array ISAC Ltd, discuss the advantages to digital asset funds established in Bermuda, including being recognised as a FinTech capital, backed by a knowledgeable workforce, governed by a robust regulatory system and strengthened by a government that endorses the industry.

