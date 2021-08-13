Blockchain es una de las tecnologías que ayudará a transformar muchos Modelos de Negocio, ya lo está haciendo.

En el Episodio de hoy conversamos con Juan José Porres, quien es abogado y nos cuenta sobre el poder que tiene Blockchain y cómo visualiza el impacto que tendrá en el futuro de las Empresas.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.