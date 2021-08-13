Guatemala:
PGD Episodio 22 – Hablando De Blockchain
13 August 2021
Legantislaw
Blockchain es una de las tecnologías que ayudará a
transformar muchos Modelos de Negocio, ya lo está
haciendo.
En el Episodio de hoy conversamos con Juan José Porres,
quien es abogado y nos cuenta sobre el poder que tiene Blockchain y
cómo visualiza el impacto que tendrá en el futuro de
las Empresas.
