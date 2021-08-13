To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Lawyer and Tax Expert Tiago Caiado Guerreiro talks about what
are the tax obligations for people who work and invest in crypto
assets as a profession. Lawyer and crypto expert Fábio
Seguro Joaquim joins him as a guest for this week's 5 Minutes
Insights video.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
In the third episode of the "Ganado Meets Tech" podcast, Ganado Advocates' IP/TMT partner Paul Micallef Grimaud, met with consultant nuclear medicine physician, Dr. Andrew Mallia, Professor Alexiei Dingli.