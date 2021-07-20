ARTICLE

Dogecoin, the Shiba Inu themed cryptocurrency, dropped significantly after YouTuber and Dogecoin investor Matt Wallace announced he was buying a new Tiger King cryptocurrency (TKING). Thanks to this endorsement, Tiger King Coin has now risen more than 900 % since the start of July.

TKING is a new cryptocurrency based on Tiger King, an American true crime documentary series. The series focuses on controversial zookeeper Joe Exotic, who received a 22-year prison sentence in 2020. Some of the gains generated with Tiger King token transactions will be donated to tiger rescue efforts and to pay for Exotic's legal costs.

It is unclear who the developers of the Tiger King Coin are. No information on their identities is available on the token's website.

Financial experts have variously called Dogecoin a joke, a scam and something that will end very badly. However, Dogecoin has one simple purpose: to be the world's most fun currency. It is likely that it and similar cryptocurrencies will persist for as long as people have a sense of humour.

