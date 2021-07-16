ARTICLE

First published by The Business Times on 5 July 2021

Pang Xue Kai is the co-founder of Tokocrypto, an Indonesia-based cryptocurrency exchange, and sits down with Chris Lim on the Business Times' Money Hacks podcast in partnership with Withers to talk about his growth story.

Xue Kai shares his experience of founding and developing Tokocrypto, how crypto is expanding around the world, key challenges with starting a crypto business and what he has learnt from growing a business in an emerging market such as Indonesia.

Tokocrypto was established in 2018, was the first crypto entity in Indonesia to be registered by the local regulator and now has more than one million registered users trading on the platform with an average daily volume of US$80 million to US$120 million.

