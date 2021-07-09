Malaysia:
BNM's Exposure Draft Of Policy Document On E-Money
On 11 June 2021, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the
Exposure Draft of the Policy Document on Electronic Money
(e-Money) ("Exposure Draft") to
seek written feedback on the proposals in the Exposure Draft.
The Exposure Draft is significantly more comprehensive than the
Guideline on Electronic Money (E-money) which it will replace. The
deadline for providing comments to Bank Negara Malaysia on the
Exposure Draft is 31 July 2021.
To read our summary of some of the salient features of the
Exposure Draft, please click here.
Originally published 23 June 2021
