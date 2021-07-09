ARTICLE

On 11 June 2021, Bank Negara Malaysia issued the Exposure Draft of the Policy Document on Electronic Money (e-Money) ("Exposure Draft") to seek written feedback on the proposals in the Exposure Draft.

The Exposure Draft is significantly more comprehensive than the Guideline on Electronic Money (E-money) which it will replace. The deadline for providing comments to Bank Negara Malaysia on the Exposure Draft is 31 July 2021.

