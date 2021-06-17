Portugal:
Cryptocurrency: Is Portugal A Tax Heaven? | INSIDE PORTUGAL EP02
17 June 2021
Caiado Guerreiro
On our second episode of the Inside Portugal podcast we talk
about Cryptocurrency in Portugal and the available opportunities.
Listen to tax lawyer Andreia de Deus Rijo from Caiado Guerreiro and
Fred Antunes, President at the Portuguese Blockchain and
Cryptocurrency Association, talk about the subject.
