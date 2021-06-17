ARTICLE

On our second episode of the Inside Portugal podcast we talk about Cryptocurrency in Portugal and the available opportunities. Listen to tax lawyer Andreia de Deus Rijo from Caiado Guerreiro and Fred Antunes, President at the Portuguese Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Association, talk about the subject.

