On 21 January 2021, the Luxembourg Parliament adopted the Law of 22 January 2021 modifying the Law of 5 April 1993 on the financial sector and the Law of 6 April 2013 on dematerialised securities ("Law of 2021").

The Law of 2021 aims at modernising the existing legal framework for dematerialised securities, by expressly recognising the possibility to issue dematerialised securities through distributed ledger technology such as blockchains.

