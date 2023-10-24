Property in Family Law.
Dr. Nicholas DeBono and Dr. Maria Camilleri discuss property ownership and the implications when contracting marriage in Malta. This podcast delves into regulating spouses' property, analysing matrimonial regimes, with a focus on Community Acquests as the default regime together with analysing the ways of derogating therefrom.
