Getting married is a joyous and exciting time in anyone's life. However, once the celebrations have ended, it is essential to ensure that your marriage is legally recognized. In Egypt, this means that you will need to attest your marriage certificate. Attesting your marriage certificate is a process that confirms the authenticity of your marriage certificate and makes it legally binding. This article will guide you through the steps you need to follow to attest your marriage certificate in Egypt.

Step 1: Obtain a Copy of Your Marriage Certificate

The first step in attesting your marriage certificate in Egypt is to obtain a copy of your marriage certificate from the notarization office affiliated to your address. Sadany & Khalifa will be happy to assist you in this step

Step 2: Translate Your Marriage Certificate

Once you have a copy of your marriage certificate, you will need to have it translated into Arabic by a licensed translator. Sadany & Khalifa will be happy to assist you in this step

Step 3: Authenticate Your Marriage Certificate

After translating your marriage certificate into Arabic, you will need to authenticate it at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo.

The Legalization Department will verify the authenticity of your marriage certificate and affix a stamp to it. Sadany & Khalifa will be happy to assist you in this step

Step 4: Authenticate Your Marriage Certificate at the embassy

After the Legalization Department has authenticated your marriage certificate, the certificate will be ready to be attested by the embassy of the country where the certificate will be used for further authentication.

The embassy will verify the authenticity of your marriage certificate and affix a stamp to it.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.