Residence, Citizenship And Relocation Checklist Dixcart Group Limited A move of residence can provide opportunities to review your affairs and holding structures. There may well be potential to implement wealth preservation and inheritance provisions, and advantageous strategic investment structures.

Explained: Prenuptial Agreement In The UAE Hassan Elhais Prenuptial agreements are a common practice today, with more people choosing this legal method increasingly. There are two ways to go about it; one is a ‘Prenuptial Agreement' and the other a ‘Postnuptial Agreement'.

Divorce: Protecting The Intergenerational Transfer Of Wealth Carey Olsen In 2011, 40% of Jersey's population were married, 8% were remarried and 10% of the population were divorced. Whilst we eagerly await the results of the recent 2021 census...

Maltese Succession Law: Collation And The Reserved Portion WH Partners This article explains the concepts of reserved portion and collation under the Maltese succession law.

The Requirements For A Valid Will Under Maltese Law GVZH Advocates Under Maltese law, wills are mainly regulated by the Civil Code, Chapter 16 of the Laws of Malta (the "Code"), which inter alia defines a will as an instrument by which a person disposes of his/her property for the ...