Luxembourg:
Private Clients - Overview Of Recent Case Law
08 December 2021
Arendt & Medernach
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The members of our Private Clients team, Eric Fort, Alexandre Gobert, Ellen Brullard and Marianne Rau, presented and commented on
recent case law that is relevant to estate planning in the areas of
tax law, corporate law and inheritance law.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Family and Matrimonial from Luxembourg
Private Client & Trust Bulletin – Fall 2021
Conyers
Welcome to the sixth edition of our Private Client Bulletin, bringing you the latest private client and trust news and insights from Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, BVI and Asia.
FAQ On Wills And Succession Law In Cyprus
Danos & Associates LLC
Wills and Succession law in Cyprus is governed by both domestic and EU law. In regards to Cypriot statute law, the most significant enactments are:
Family Law In Cyprus Amended
KPK Legal Ltd
Under certain circumstances the family matters are resolved by the President of the District Court or the Family Courts of the Religious Groups.