This webinar is designed to give you an overview on the UAE Family law on matters related to marriage, divorce, custody, maintenance and affiliation in the UAE.

The Family Law Practice Department of Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultancy offers both legal representation and advice on the UAE family laws for both non-Muslims and Muslims. The department specializes in developing strategies to enforce foreign laws and apply them in a tailored manner to suit each matter's requirements.

On a regular basis, our firm is contacted by overseas lawyers seeking guidance on family law situations in the UAE with the aim of providing expert reports to courts in other countries. We specialize in drafting and executing Sharia/ UAE laws compliant post nuptial and divorce settlement agreements. We assist clients with issues related to marriage and custody, and we represent them in disputes stemming from these issues before local courts and when needed collaborate with lawyers in foreign jurisdictions in matters involving multiple jurisdictions. We provide guidance on marriage arrangements, inheritance cases involving Muslims and non-Muslims in local courts. As part of our services, we help family members enter into settlement agreements to avoid any potential issues, including the transfer of assets. We handle the wealth planning needs of high net worth (HNW) individuals and families. With the help of lawyers in the UAE and other countries, the Department provides assistance to overseas clients with UAE ties and family law issues. With the assistance of local counsel, the department has offered expert opinions on UAE laws before foreign courts in countries including but not limited to those in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Family law disputes involving the UAE and other countries have been addressed by the department on a regular basis over the years.

