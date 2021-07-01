ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1 Legislative framework

1.1 Which legislative provisions govern private client matters in your jurisdiction?

Private client matters are governed in Monaco by many legislative provisions, such as:

the Civil Code;

the Code of Civil Procedure;

the Code of Private International Law,

Law 214/1936 on Trusts;

Law 56/1922 on Foundations;

Law 1.492/2020 on the implementation of a right to an account; and

Law 1.362/2009 on the fight against money laundering, terrorist financing and corruption.

There are also ordinances, such as:

Ordinance 3.153 on the conditions of entry and residence of foreigners in the principality; and

Ordinance 8.566 on the certificate of residence.

Regarding tax matters, the relevant provisions are as follows:

the Ordinance of 29 April 1828 on registration, stamp and court registry fees and mortgages, covering in particular free transfer rights (inheritance tax and gift tax matters);

Law 580/1953 on registration and mortgage duties, covering in particular free transfer rights (inheritance tax and gift tax matters);

Law 1.381/2011 on the registration duties payable on transfers of real estate and real estate rights;

the Monegasque Revenue Tax Code for value added tax;

the double tax treaty covering income tax signed between France and Monaco and dated 18 May 1963; and

the double tax treaty covering inheritance tax signed between France and Monaco and dated 1 April 1950.

1.2 Do any special regimes apply to specific individuals (eg, foreign nationals; temporary residents)?

Special regimes apply to specific individuals.

Monegasques benefit from a special regime. Monegasque nationality can be acquired in one of three ways: filiation, marriage or naturalisation. Residence or birth in Monaco does not allow one to acquire Monegasque nationality.

Monegasque nationals are privileged compared to foreigners, particularly in terms of access to housing and employment.

Then, any foreigner over the age of 16 who wishes to stay in Monaco for more than three months or set up home there must apply to the Monegasque authorities for a residence permit. A Monegasque residence permit authorises its holder to move freely within the Schengen area.

There are four types of residence permits, as follows:

Temporary permit: This can be issued with no minimum requirement period for residency in Monaco and is valid for one year.

Ordinary permit: This can be issued to people who have lived in Monaco for three years and is valid for five years.

Privilege permit: This can be issued to people who have lived in Monaco for 10 years and is valid for 10 years.

Spouse of a Monegasque national permit: This can be issued to any foreigner who is a spouse of a Monegasque national and who has lived in the principality for at least one year. It is valid for five years.

Other specific laws may apply to certain nationals, depending on the treaties signed by Monaco (eg, the agreement on social security signed with France or with Italy).

Finally, Monaco does not levy personal income tax on individuals. However, certain individuals living in Monaco are liable for French personal income tax as per the 1963 double tax treaty covering income tax signed between France and Monaco (see question 2.1).

1.3 Which bilateral, multilateral and supranational instruments in effect in your jurisdiction are of relevance in the private client sphere?

Many international instruments are in effect in Monaco and of relevance in the private client sphere. They include the following:

the Hague Convention of 12 April 1930 on Certain Questions relating to the Conflict of Nationality Laws;

the Hague Convention of 25 October 1980 on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction;

the Hague Convention of 1 July 1985 on the Law Applicable to Trusts and on their Recognition;

the Hague Convention of 29 May 1993 on Protection of Children and Cooperation in Respect of Intercountry Adoption;

the Hague Convention of 19 October 1996 on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Cooperation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children;

the Hague Convention of 13 January 2000 on the International Protection of Adults;

the New York Convention of 20 June 1956 on the Recovery Abroad of Maintenance;

the New York Convention of 20 November 1989 on the Rights of the Child;

the European Convention on Human Rights; and

the Geneva Convention of 28 July 1951 on the Status of Refugees.

Monaco is also active in various international tax initiatives that have an impact on the private client sphere, including the following:

Monaco is committed to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) project. In this context, on 7 June 2017 Monaco signed the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent BEPS.

Monaco has signed international agreements and conventions implementing the exchange of information – in particular:

the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, on 13 October 2014; the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement for the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information, on 15 December 2015; and a specific agreement with the EU member states (Agreement between the European Community and the Principality of Monaco providing equivalent measures to those of the Council Directive 2003/48/CE, as amended by the 2016 Protocol).

As per the Multilateral Competent Authority Agreement for the Automatic Exchange of Financial Account Information, Monaco has been subject to the Common Reporting Standard (CRS) since 2017. Within the framework of the CRS, Monegasque financial institutions must collect information on their clients annually and report information on non-residents' accounts.

Monaco has signed 35 tax information exchange agreements/tax assistance agreements/double tax treaties, of which 33 are in force.

Monaco has also signed one tax treaty (with France) as regards inheritance tax. It is the only treaty of this nature signed by Monaco.

2 Taxation

2.1 On what basis are individuals subject to tax in your jurisdiction (eg, residence/domicile/nationality)? How is this determined?

One of the major attractions of Monaco for private clients is its favourable taxation regime for individuals. Monaco does not levy personal income tax on individuals whose tax residence is Monaco and there is no wealth tax in Monaco.

The criteria for tax residence in Monaco are set out in the legislation that stipulates the conditions to obtain a certificate of residence in Monaco (Ordinance 8.566 of 28 March 1986, amended by Ordinance 8.372 of 26 November 2020). An individual is deemed tax resident in Monaco if:

he or she has his or her main place of residence, or his or her home, in the territory of the principality; or

main place of residence, or his or her home, in the territory of the principality; or he or she has his or her main centre of activities in the principality, subject to bilateral tax treaty provisions.

As per the 1963 double tax treaty covering income tax signed between France and Monaco, French nationals living in Monaco are subject to French personal income tax on their worldwide income, except for those who can prove more than five years of habitual residence in Monaco as of 13 October 1962. French nationals who do not benefit from the exemption are deemed to be tax residents of France.

As regards inheritance and gift taxes, the criterion for taxation is the location of the assets: inheritance and gift taxes apply to property (ie, movable and immovable assets) located in the territory of the principality, regardless of the domicile, residence or nationality of the deceased/donor and the heirs/donees.

2.2 When does the personal tax year start and end in your jurisdiction?

Not applicable in the absence of personal income tax.

2.3 With regard to income: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates?

Monaco law does not levy any personal income tax on individuals acting within the scope of their private activities.

Nevertheless, and as specified in question 2.1, French nationals who reside in Monaco are liable for French personal income tax as per the 1963 double tax treaty covering income tax signed between France and Monaco.

As per Ordinance 3.152 of 19 March 1964, an individual may be taxed on the profits of industrial and commercial activities (including capital gains) when subject to the Monegasque business profit tax. This covers sole-trader enterprises.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

Not applicable for personal income tax.

Monegasque business profit tax is applied to commercial and industrial activities that generate more than 25% of their turnover outside Monaco.

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

Not applicable for personal income tax.

Monegasque business profit tax compliance obligations take the form of an annual tax return.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

Not applicable for personal income tax.

There are several exemptions/deductions/relief schemes within the Monegasque business profit tax legislation – in particular, the research and development tax incentive scheme and the scheme for newly established legal entities.

2.4 With regard to capital gains: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates?

Monaco does not levy capital gains tax for individuals.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

Not applicable.

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

Not applicable.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

Not applicable.

2.5 With regard to inheritances: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates?

Inheritance tax applies only to assets that are situated in Monaco, regardless of the domicile, residence or nationality of the deceased and the heirs.

There is no inheritance tax between ascendants and descendants in direct line and between spouses. The rates are otherwise as follows:

4% between partners under a ‘living together' contract. In such case, the benefit of the 4% duty is negated if the living together contract is terminated less than 10 years after its conclusion for a reason other than the wedding of the partners or the death of one of them. In this situation, the partners will be subject retroactively to the 16% duty;

8% between siblings;

10% between uncles or aunts, nephews or nieces;

13% between other collateral relatives; and

16% between unrelated persons.

Notary fees are also payable.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

Inheritance tax applies to the net value of the deceased's assets at the time of his or her death (qualifying liabilities are determined as per Law 42/1921 on the deductibility of liabilities for inheritance tax purposes).

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

An inheritance tax form must be submitted to the Monegasque tax authorities, together with the payment of the inheritance tax, if any.

This form must be submitted:

within six months of the date of death where the deceased died in Monaco;

within eight months of the date of death where the deceased died in Europe (but outside Monaco);

within one year of the date of death where the deceased died in America; or

within two years of the date of death where the deceased died in Africa or Asia.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

There is no inheritance tax between ascendants and descendants in direct line and between spouses.

As per Law 241/1938, bequests of Monaco-based assets to the municipality, public hospitals or public charities and specific private foundations (those whose disinterested goal is the intellectual, moral or social improvement of the members of the Monegasque community and are approved as such) are exempted.

2.6 With regard to investment income: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates?

Not applicable for individuals.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

Not applicable for individuals.

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

Not applicable for individuals.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

Not applicable for individuals.

2.7 With regard to real estate: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates?

Monaco does not levy any wealth tax or local taxes on real estate.

Registration duties at a rate of 7.5% are levied upon the transfer for consideration of Monegasque real estate properties. This rate is decreased to 4.5% for transfers carried out to the benefit of:

individuals; and

Monegasque civil companies (general partnerships), other than public limited companies or limited liability partnerships whose share capital is exclusively held by individuals, provided their identity is disclosed to the Monegasque tax services, and whose assets include real property or rights relating to real estate situated in Monaco.

In addition, the sale of shares in Monegasque civil companies (general partnerships), other than public limited companies or limited liability partnerships that hold, directly or through one or more other civil companies, real estate property or rights relating to real estate situated in Monaco, is subject to a registration duty of 7.5%. This rate is reduced to 4.5% where the purchaser is an individual or a Monegasque civil company with the characteristics defined in the second bullet above.

The deeds of contribution of real estate property or rights relating to real estate that is situated in Monaco to the benefit of certain legal entities are subject to a registration duty of 7.5%.

Notary fees are also payable on the above transfers.

Where they give rise to the creation of a new legal entity and/or to a change in the beneficial owner(s), within the meaning of Law 1.381/2011, acts that entail, in particular, a change in the nationality or legal form of legal entities holding rights on real estate situated in Monaco are subject to a registration duty of 7.5%, irrespective of the location of their registered office or the law applicable to them.

Law 1.381/2011 provides for an annual reporting obligation for foreign companies, trusts and other such entities holding real estate in Monaco, which must appoint a local fiscal agent whose duty is to file an annual declaration regarding the change or absence of change in the beneficial ownership. Subject to certain exemptions, if there has been a change in the beneficial ownership, a duty of 4.5% of the value of the property is due. If the change in the beneficial ownership is the result of a lifetime gift or a transfer upon death in favour of the spouse, or the ascendants or the descendants in direct line of the donor or the deceased, the 4.5% duty does not apply.

Value added tax (VAT) applies to certain transactions relating to real estate under specific rules.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

The tax base is the market value of the real estate or rights.

As regards the sale of shares in Monegasque civil companies that hold, directly or through one or more other civil companies, real property or rights relating to real estate situated in Monaco, the registration duty of 7.5% is calculated on the portion of the transfer price (or market value if higher) attributable to such property or rights.

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

Transfer deeds are registered with the Monegasque tax services.

See question 2.7(a) as regards the reporting of a change or the absence of change in the beneficial ownership of Monegasque real estate.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

See question 2.7(a).

2.8 With regard to any other direct taxes levied in your jurisdiction: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What are they and what are the applicable rates?

Gift tax is payable at the same rates as inheritance tax and also applies to assets that are situated in Monaco.

Stamp duty is levied on certain legal and administrative documents.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

Gift tax applies to the value of the assets gifted (located in Monaco), as indicated in the gift deed.

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

The gift deed must be prepared by a Monegasque notary.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

There is no gift tax between ascendants and descendants in direct line and between spouses.

As per Law 241/1938, gifts of Monaco-based assets to the municipality, public hospitals or public charities and specific private foundations (those whose disinterested goal is the intellectual, moral or social improvement of the members of the Monegasque community and are approved as such) are tax exempt under Monaco law.

2.9 With regard to any indirect taxes levied in your jurisdiction: (a) What taxes are levied and what are the applicable rates? (b) How is the taxable base determined? (c) What are the relevant tax return requirements? and (d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

(a) What are they and what are the applicable rates?

Monaco has a customs union with France. The French customs law is therefore applicable in Monaco and VAT is levied in Monaco under the same rates and basis as in France.

An individual may have to register for VAT in Monaco if he or she is considered as a VAT taxable person carrying out a VAT taxable economic activity (supply of goods and services). The standard VAT rate is 20%.

(b) How is the taxable base determined?

French and more generally EU VAT rules apply in Monaco; thus, the taxable base is determined by deducting input VAT on output VAT.

(c) What are the relevant tax return requirements?

Every person liable for VAT must file a monthly declaration to the Monegasque tax services. When the amount of VAT payable annually is less than €4,000, taxpayers can file their declarations quarterly.

(d) What exemptions, deductions and other forms of relief are available?

French and more generally EU VAT rules apply in Monaco, apart from certain Monegasque specificities.

3 Succession

3.1 What laws govern succession in your jurisdiction? Can succession be governed by the laws of another jurisdiction?

The laws that govern succession in Monaco are:

the Civil Code;

the Code of Civil Procedure; and

the Code of Private International Law.

Pursuant to the Code of Private International Law, succession is in principle governed by the law of the state where the deceased was domiciled at the time of his or her death.

However, in order to settle his or her succession, a person may elect the law of a state of which he or she is a national at the time the election is made. The law applicable to the succession must be expressly stated and included in a declaration in the form of a disposition of property upon death. The existence and validity of consent in respect of such election shall be governed by the law elected. The modification or revocation by the person making the election of the law applicable to the succession must satisfy the formal conditions for the modification or revocation of a disposition of property upon death in accordance with such law.

For tax purposes, Monegasque inheritance tax territoriality rules can be modified by applicable inheritance tax treaties (thus far, Monaco has only signed one treaty, with France).

3.2 How is any conflict of laws resolved?

Conflicts of laws are resolved by the Code of Private International Law (see question 3.1). The law applicable to succession according to the code will govern the succession as a whole, from its commencement until the final transfer of assets to the beneficiaries. However, it can neither:

deprive an heir of the reserved portion guaranteed to him or her by the law of the state of which the deceased is a national at the time of his or her death; nor

apply the reserved portion to the succession of a person where the law of the state of which he or she is a national at the time of his or her death does not have that regime.

3.3 Do rules of forced heirship apply in your jurisdiction?

Rules of forced heirship apply under Monaco law regarding the descendants and, under certain circumstances, the ascendants. However, the surviving spouse is not a rightful heir under Monaco law.

The Code of Private International Law rules that the law applicable to succession cannot apply the reserved portion to the succession of a person whose law of the state of which he or she is a national at the time of his or her death does not have that regime.

Also, the code provides that the law applicable to succession cannot deprive an heir of the reserved portion guaranteed to him or her by the law of the state of which the deceased is a national at the time of his or her death. In other words, foreign forced heirships are in some way part of Monaco public policy.

3.4 Do the rules of succession rules apply if the deceased is intestate?

If Monegasque law applies to the succession and the deceased is intestate, the Civil Code provides for rules of devolution to the legal heirs.

These rules also apply in the case of a will which does not cover all of the estate. For example, in the case of a will which mentions only a particular legacy (eg, relating to one particular asset), the assets not covered by that will will devolve to the legal heirs – that is, the heirs designated by the provisions of the Civil Code.

The determination of the legal heirs under Monegasque law is addressed in question 4.9.

3.5 Can the rules of succession be challenged? If so, how?

The rules of succession can always be challenged before the Monegasque courts (provided that the jurisdictional criteria are met) by someone with an interest in the proceedings.

The challenge may concern issues such as:

the identity of the heirs;

the composition or value of the estate;

the amount of the shares allocated to each heir;

the calculation of the amount of the forced heirship; or

the reporting of the gifts to the estate.

All actions relating to the challenge of rules of succession are subject to a limitation period, which differs according to their type.

4 Wills and probate

4.1 What laws govern wills in your jurisdiction? Can a will be governed by the laws of another jurisdiction?

The laws that govern wills in Monaco are:

the Civil Code;

the Code of Civil Procedure; and

the Code of Private International Law.

In application of conflict rules (see question 4.2), a will can be governed by the laws of another jurisdiction.

4.2 How is any conflict of laws resolved?

The Code of Private International Law states that a testamentary disposition will be valid as to form if it is in line with the requirements of one of the following laws:

the law of the state of the place where the testator made his or her disposition;

the law of the state of which the testator was a national either when he or she made his or her disposition or at the time of his or her death;

the law of the state in whose territory the testator had his or her domicile, either when he or she made his or her disposition or at the time of his or her death;

the law of the state in whose territory the testator had his or her habitual residence, either when he or she made his or her disposition or at the time of his or her death; and

for immovable property, the law of the state in which it is situated.

The question of whether the testator has his or her domicile in a given place in the territory of a state shall be governed by the law of that state.

However, the substantive validity of dispositions of property mortis causa shall be governed by the law applicable to the succession (see questions 3.1 and 3.2).

4.3 Are foreign wills recognised in your jurisdiction? If so, what process is followed in this regard?

Foreign wills are recognised in Monaco if they comply with the conditions imposed by the law(s) applicable to them (see question 4.2).

In practice, if a foreign non-authentic will (see question 4.5) is discovered in Monaco, it will be presented to the president of the Court of First Instance, who will draw up a report on the presentation, opening and condition of the will, which he or she will order be deposited in the hands of the notary appointed by him or her.

However, if the will has been discovered abroad, it will be recognised as valid in Monaco if it complies with the formalities for its execution (eg, grant of probate) without the need for any formalities in Monaco.

4.4 Beyond issues of succession discussed in question 3, are there any other limitations to testamentary freedom?

The main limitation to testamentary freedom is forced heirship (see question 3.3).

The mechanism of public policy may also be relevant in this regard. Thus, if a provision of the will is declared contrary to Monegasque public policy, it may have no effect.

Furthermore, under Monegasque law, the testator must be of sound mind to be able to make a will.

4.5 What formal requirements must be observed when drafting a will?

Three forms are provided for ordinary wills: the holographic form, the authentic form and the mystical form:

A holographic will must be written, dated and signed by the hand of the testator, failing which it will be null and void.

An authentic will must be received by two notaries in the uninterrupted presence of two witnesses or by a single notary in the presence of four witnesses. It is drawn up by one of the notaries, who records the wills expressed by the testator. It must be read to the testator before it is signed.

A mystical will may be written by the testator or by another person. The testator must sign at the end of the provisions if these have been written by him or her; otherwise, he or she must sign each page. The testator, in the presence of four witnesses, will hand the closed and sealed envelope to the notary or have it closed and sealed in his or her presence. The notary shall write the act of delivery on the envelope. A testator who cannot read or cannot read may not make a sealed will.

Exceptional forms of wills include:

wills made in times of plague or other contagious diseases;

wills made during a sea voyage; and

wills made abroad.

An addendum can be made to a will. This is called a codicil. To be valid, it must comply with the same formal requirements as the main will.

4.6 What best practices should be observed when drafting a will to ensure its validity?

The establishment of an authentic will is the safest way to ensure the validity of a will, since the liability of the notary, as a public officer, is engaged in the event of invalidity.

Furthermore, to ensure that the will's provisions are effective, we would advise that a Monegasque legal specialist be consulted, particularly if there are issues of private international law.

4.7 Can a will be amended after the death of the testator?

No, a will cannot be amended after the death of the testator.

However, it may be annulled or, if any of its provisions are unclear, it may be subject to interpretation by the court.

4.8 How are wills challenged in your jurisdiction?

The only way to challenge a will is to apply to the court.

4.9 What intestacy rules apply in your jurisdiction? Can these rules be challenged?

Under Monegasque law, the only relationships taken into account to determine legal heirs are those of kinship and marriage.

Thus, the legal heirs of the deceased are his or her descendants, ascendants, collaterals and spouse. In the absence of heirs, the estate belongs to the state.

The share of each legal heir will depend on the existence of other heirs. For example, if there is a descendant, the ascendant has no rights in the estate.

In addition, several mechanisms change the legal order of succession. For example, if a father leaves two children, one of whom is predeceased, it is accepted that the children of the predeceased child come in representation of their father in their grandfather's succession.

Finally, Monegasque law protects two categories of heirs by granting them forced heirship: ascendants and descendants. In the absence of descendants only, ascendants benefit from forced heirship of up to half of the estate.

Descendants always have a forced heirship, the proportion of which depends on the number of children. Thus, the overall forced heirship is:

one-half of the deceased's assets if there is a child;

one-third of the deceased's assets if there are two children; and

one-quarter of the deceased's assets in the presence of three or more children.

The intestacy rules can be challenged, as there are also conditions that must be met in order to be a legal heir:

The heir must exist on the day the succession is opened (excluding children not yet born or born non-viable); and

The heir must not be unworthy. The following heirs are unworthy:

anyone who has voluntarily given or attempted to cause the death of the deceased; anyone who has made a capital charge against the deceased which is deemed to be slanderous; and an heir of full age who, having been informed of the murder of the deceased, does not denounce it to the law.



5 Trusts

5.1 What laws govern trusts or equivalent instruments in your jurisdiction? Can trusts be governed by the laws of another jurisdiction?

Monaco has no substantive trust law. However, Monaco enacted special legislation (Law 214/1936) designed to allow residents whose national law incorporates trust law to create trusts (both inter vivos and will trusts) in Monaco, under their national (foreign) law.

Monaco has acceded to the Hague Convention on the Law Applicable to Trusts and on their Recognition, which entered into force in 2008.

The Code on Private International Law contains provisions on the law applicable to trusts and on their recognition, which are in line with the Hague Trust Convention.

5.2 How is any conflict of laws resolved?

Conflicts of laws concerning trusts are resolved in accordance with the Hague Trust Convention and the Monaco Code on Private International Law.

5.3 What different types of structures are available and what are the advantages and disadvantages of each, from the private client perspective?

Although Monaco does not have a substantive trust law, Law 214/1936 allows foreign nationals who are resident in Monaco to take advantage of their national law which enables them to create trusts either during their lifetime or by a will. This special legislation is designed to allow foreign nationals who are Monaco residents and whose national law incorporates trust law to create trusts in Monaco under their national law. The use of trusts under Law 214/1936 is therefore reserved to those persons whose national law provides for the possibility of settling one's estate in a trust. Foreign residents who qualify may thus create a Monaco-based trust according to their national (foreign) law. For example, an English national who is resident in Monaco may establish an inter vivos trust or a will trust, pursuant to Law 214/1936, governed by English law. However, such a trust will be subject to the jurisdiction of the Monaco courts.

Trusts created under Law 214/1926 are subject to very strict formal requirements.

See question 5.7 in relation to the tax regime applicable to trusts created pursuant to Law 214/1936.

5.4 Are foreign trusts recognised in your jurisdiction? If so, what process is followed in this regard?

The legal recognition of foreign trusts and their effects in Monaco has been established since the entry into force of the Hague Trust Convention and was recently enshrined in the Code on Private International Law.

Monaco applies the Hague Trust Convention. The concept of trust is therefore recognised in Monegasque law under the conditions set out by the convention. Furthermore, the Code on Private International Law confirms the recognition of foreign trusts in accordance with the Hague Trust Convention. Foreign trusts are therefore recognised in Monaco.

The recognition of foreign trusts under the Hague Trust Convention implies that if a trust is valid under the law designated by the conflict of laws rules set out in the convention, it should be recognised and effective in the contracting states.

Generally, a foreign trust that has been validly created under a foreign law should be recognised by the Monaco courts, subject to public policy considerations.

However, there is little Monegasque case law on trusts and there is some uncertainty as to the treatment of trust property by the Monaco courts.

5.5 How are trusts created and administered in your jurisdiction?

Trusts settled in accordance with Law 214/1936 must be created by an authentic instrument made before a Monegasque notary public and comply with strict formal requirements. A legal certificate stating that the trust instrument complies with the substantive requirements of the applicable foreign law must be provided by a qualified lawyer whose name appears on a special list held by the Monaco Court of Appeal. A Monaco-based corporate trustee must be appointed from the list of trustees kept by the Court of Appeal. A co-trustee may be freely appointed by the settlor.

Law 214/1936 (as amended) sets out specific due diligence, reporting and accounting obligations for the trustees. See question 5.8.

5.6 What are the legal duties of trustees in your jurisdiction?

Pursuant to Article 8 of the Hague Trust Convention, the duties of trustees are governed by the law applicable to the trust.

See questions 5.3, 5.5 and 5.8.

Trusts created pursuant to Law 214/1936 must report on their beneficial owners, as well as other information such as:

the settlor(s)'s identity;

the trustee(s)'s identity; and

the ownership and control structure.

Such information must be communicated by the trustee together with supporting documentation and is included in the Monegasque trusts register.

5.7 What tax regime applies to trusts in your jurisdiction? What implications does this have for settlors, trustees and beneficiaries?

Trusts created pursuant to Law 214/1926 are subject to proportional registration duties that are payable as a percentage of the total value of the assets placed in trust. Registration duties vary depending on the number of beneficiaries, as follows:

One beneficiary: 1.30%;

Two beneficiaries: 1.50%; and

More than two beneficiaries: 1.7%.

Alternatively, at the parties' request, an annual tax of 0.2% of the value of the trust assets may be paid. This tax is levied to the exclusion of any gift or succession tax.

There are reduced rates for Monegasque securities.

For trusts other than those subject to Law 214/1936, the Monegasque tax services used to apply the highest tax rate of 16% (as between unrelated persons) to any assets situated in Monaco bequeathed to a foreign trust, either by gift or upon death. This policy is being reconsidered to take into account the relationship between the settlor and the beneficiary(ies) of the trust, although this practice is not yet supported by a legal provision.

5.8 What reporting requirements apply to trusts in your jurisdiction?

See question 2.7(a) for reporting obligations for trusts that hold real estate in Monaco.

Law 214/1936, as amended by Law 1.503, sets out the following reporting requirements:

The trustee and any person holding an equivalent position in legal arrangements similar to trusts must declare their status and provide, in due time, to the bodies and persons referred to in Articles 1 and 2 of Law 1.362/2009, as amended, the information referred to in Article 6-1 of that law when, acting on behalf of a trust or similar legal arrangement, they establish a business relationship or occasionally carry out a transaction which reaches or exceeds the amount of €15,000.

Furthermore, in the following cases, the trustee must register with the department in charge of the register of trusts in the principality within one month of the creation, modification or termination of a trust or any equivalent legal arrangement or of the acquisition of the property or the establishment of the business relationship in the principality:

where a trustee established or domiciled in the principality administers a trust established or transferred in the principality; or

where a trustee and any person who occupies an equivalent function in legal arrangements similar to trusts, established or domiciled outside the European Union, acquires real estate or establishes a business relationship in the principality.

Where trustees or persons holding equivalent positions in a similar legal arrangement are established or domiciled in more than one EU member state, or where the trustee or person holding an equivalent position in a similar legal arrangement establishes multiple business relationships on behalf of the trust or legal arrangement in more than one of these states, the registration requirement is satisfied by providing the minister of state with a certificate proving registration with the register of one of these states or an extract from the information on beneficial owners held in the register of one of these states.

5.9 What best practices should be observed in relation to the creation and administration of trusts?

See questions 5.5, 5.6 and 5.8.

6 Trends and predictions

6.1 How would you describe the current private client landscape and prevailing trends in your jurisdiction? Are any new developments anticipated in the next 12 months, including any proposed legislative reforms?

Monaco is becoming increasingly globalised, as the number of foreign residents continues to rise. In 1982, Monaco had about 27,000 foreign residents; by 2016, this figure had soared to over 37,000, according to statistics provided by the Institut Monégasque de la Statistique et des Études Économiques. In 2016, only 8,378 residents of Monegasque nationality were counted. In the same 2016 census, 139 nationalities were listed among the residents living in Monaco.

The criteria for tax residence in Monaco were recently specified (see question 2.1). Future Monegasque case law on this matter should help by providing precise examples.

A bill on the regulation of the profession of property traders is currently in progress.

7 Tips and traps

7.1 What are your top tips for effective private client wealth management in your jurisdiction and what potential sticking points would you highlight?

The codification of the conflict of laws and jurisdiction rules following the enactment of the Code on Private International Law has introduced major changes to all areas of private law. The new provisions allow for better matrimonial and estate planning and anticipation, which are of major importance in the international context.

New legislation has also been introduced to allow individuals to make advance arrangements for their care, representation or both in the event of incapacity.

The Code on Private International Law has applied since 8 July 2017, but the case law is still scarce and there is some uncertainty regarding the interpretation of the new private international law rules by the courts.

Due consideration should be given to estate and matrimonial planning, as well as to planning for incapacity, to ensure robust wealth protection in the event of unforeseen circumstances and life events which may affect private clients.

Co-authored by:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.