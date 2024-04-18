April 2024 – The application process for the International Register of Damage Caused by the Aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (the "Register") has been launched. The launch of the Register marks the next phase of the proposed International Compensation Mechanism, which is intended to be expanded and enhanced.

