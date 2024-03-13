The European Commission has updated its Frequently Asked Questions on sanctions against Russia and Belarus. The consolidated version of the FAQs can be found here.

Updates on 6 February 2024

On 6 February 2024, the FAQs on sanctions against Russia and Belarus were updated to include new FAQs and responses for the software-related prohibitions set out in Article 5n(2b) of the Council Regulation 833/2014 (Regulation833).

FAQs published on 6 February 2024 can be accessed here.

Updates on 19 February 2024

On 19 February 2024, the FAQs on sanctions against Russia and Belarus were updated to include new FAQs and responses for the notification and authorisation procedures for tanker sales set out in Article 3q of Regulation 833.

FAQs published on 19 February 2024 can be accessed here.

Updates on 22 February 2024

On 22 February 2024, the FAQs on sanctions against Russia and Belarus were updated to include new FAQs and responses relating to the obligation to include a "no re-export to Russia" clause when exporting to certain goods or technology to non-partner countries, set out in Article 12g of Regulation 833.

FAQs published on 22 February 2024 can be accessed here.

Updates on 1 March 2024

On 1 March 2024, the FAQs on sanctions against Russia and Belarus were updated to include new FAQs and responses relating to the restrictions on diamonds set out in Article 3p of Regulation 833.

FAQs published on 1 March 2024 can be accessed here.

