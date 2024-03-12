On 23 February 2024, the Council of the EU adopted its thirteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia.

On 23 February 2024, the Council of the EU adopted its thirteenth package of restrictive measures against Russia, which supplements those discussed in our previous newsflashes_. The measures in this latest package target additional individuals and entities and introduce new restrictions on the export of goods.

The Council of the EU adopted two regulations:

Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2024/753 of 23 February 2024 implementing Regulation (EU) No 269/2014 concerning restrictive measures in respect of actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

Council Regulation (EU) 2024/745 of 23 February 2024 amending Regulation (EU) No 833/2014 concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia's actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine.

Additional sanctions against individuals and entities

An additional 106 individuals and 88 entities have been listed in Annex I of Regulation No 269/2014 because they were identified as being responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. These individuals and entities are now subject to an asset freeze and there is a prohibition on making funds or economic resources available to them.

27 new entities have also been added to the list of those supporting Russia's military and industry in Annex IV of Regulation No 833/2014. This includes certain entities in third countries (e.g. India, Sri Lanka, China, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Türkiye). As a result, there are now restrictions on exporting dual-use goods to these entities.

Expansion of the list of goods subject to export controls

Additional goods and technologies have been added to Annex VII and Annex XXIII of Regulation No 833/2014, further expanding the list of items that could contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement or to the development of its defence and security sector.

Due diligence regarding imports of Russian iron and steel products

The United Kingdom has been added to the list of partner countries – mentioned in Annex XXXVI of Regulation No 833/2014 – which apply a set of restrictive measures on imports of iron and steel and a set of import control measures that are substantially equivalent to those in Regulation No 833/2014.

This means that importers no longer have to provide evidence of the country of origin of certain iron and steel inputs if a product is imported from the United Kingdom.

