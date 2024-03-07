On 19 January 2024, the European Union published Council Regulation (EU) 2024/386, establishing a dedicated framework of restrictive measures specifically targeting individuals or entities that support, facilitate, or enable violent actions carried out by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

Under this new framework, the EU has the authority to target persons who provide material or financial support to Hamas or the PIJ as well as individuals involved in the planning, preparation, or enabling of violent actions by these organisations. Activities such as supplying arms, supporting actions that undermine or threaten Israel's stability, engaging in serious violations of international humanitarian or human rights law, and inciting violent actions by these groups can lead to listings under the sanctions regime.

Further to the above, the EU Council has listed six individuals for providing financial support to Hamas, including Abdelbasit Hamza Elhassan Mohamed Khair, a Sudan-based financier, Nabil Chouman and Khaled Chouman, owners of "Shuman for Currency Exchange SARL", Rida Ali Khamis, a senior Hamas financier, Musa Dudin, a senior Hamas operative, and Aiman Ahmad Al Duwaik, an Algeria-based financier. These individuals are now subject to asset freezes, and providing funds or economic resources to them is prohibited. Additionally, a travel ban to the EU applies to these individuals.

Council Regulation (EU) 2024/386 can be found here and the accompanying Council Decision (CFSP) 2024/385 of 19 January 2024 can be accessed here.

The European Council's press release can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.