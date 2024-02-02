As of January 2024, more than 1950 Russian individuals and legal entities have been included in the European Union sanctions list as a result of measures taken by the European Union in connection with the situation in Ukraine. A number of individuals have been successfully removed from both the US, EU and Swiss sanctions list already. In this newsletter we will focus on the general legal framework for EU sanctions removal , specific recent successful cases and the LINDEMANNLAW expertise in this area.

1. What is the purpose of EU economic sanctions? When can persons be removed from the EU Sanctions list?

The primary objective of European Union imposing sanctions on a legal entity or an individual is to encourage to change behavior in line with the EU policy goals by that persons and companies. Economic sanctions are to be distinguished from criminal punishment. Accordingly, if it can be shown that the basis for the designation no longer applies, potentially the behavior may have already been changed at the time the sanctions have been imposed and respectively at the time that the person or company has been included in a sanctions list, the relevant person or company has to be removed from the European Union sanctions list. Successful cases of EU sanctions removal are typically businesspeople that do not or no longer support certain government activities, as well as family members or known contacts that do not or no longer support sanctioned actors.

2. Are law firms allowed to represent clients?

LINDEMANNLAW is a Swiss law firm acting under the laws of the Swiss Confederation. While the Swiss Confederation has taken to implement EU economic sanctions, Swiss law firms are not prohibited to provide legal representation for sanctioned Russian individuals1. Swiss law firms are also allowed to provide legal services to Russian legal entities with respect to judicial, administrative or arbitral proceedings to maintain their access to justice.

3. What is the procedure to remove EU sanctions against an individual?

Inclusion in the sanctions lists is done in the form of official acts of the European Union executive body – the European Council2. Although it is widely acknowledged that sanctions are an instrument of foreign policy, and thus are of political nature, their introduction must fit into the public policy leeway that is determined by the legal framework provided in the founding Treaties of the European Union. The Council informs individuals and organizations subjected to these sanctions; and they have the option to seek legal recourse. They are entitled to offer their observations on the listing and challenge the imposed measure before the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The first applications of such kind date back to 2014 when the first package was introduced, for example,T-346-8/14 Yanukovych v Council. The EU legal framework for sanctions defining the applicants, the powers of the CJEU, grounds for annulment and its consequences are laid out in articles 263, 264 and 266 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU)3 and certain other specific procedural regulation.