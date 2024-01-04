The EU has imposed sanctions on Russia for its illegal annexation of Ukrainian territory. The sanctions remain necessary to exert maximum pressure on Russia to end the aggression in Ukraine and to make it more difficult for Russia to continue to finance the war. The EU adopted 12th package of economic and individual sanctions against Russia on 18th December 2023.

The new sanctions and measures contain:

New persons and entities have been added to the sanctions list. As part of the comprehensive twelfth package of sanctions the Council decided to impose restrictive measures on an additional 61 individuals and 86 entities responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.

responsible for actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. Additional bans on the export of products to Russia. This concerns goods that contribute to the development of the Russian defense industry, such as drone parts.

The EU is also committed to combating malicious Russian cyber operations against Ukraine by imposing sanctions on cyber suppliers to the Russian intelligence services.

Expansion ban on: the import, purchase or transfer of Russian non-industrial diamonds including jewellery throughout the EU. the import of other goods – such as pig iron, copper and aluminium wires, foil tubes and pipes – that generate a lot of income for Russia and thus enable the continuation of the war of aggression against Ukraine. the import of liquefied propane.

Additional measures to tackle individuals and organizations that evade sanctions:

new additions to the list of organizations subject to export restrictions.

tightening of enforcement of the oil price ceiling.

