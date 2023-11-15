On October 23, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2751/QD-BCT regarding the end-of-period review investigation on the application of trade remedies against certain flat-rolled stainless and non-stainless steel products originating from South Korea and China.

In accordance with Article 1 of Article 57 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, within 15 days from the date of the review decision, the investigating agency must send the questionnaire to the following entities: the Party submitting the review request, the Party subject to the review, and other relevant parties as deemed necessary by the investigating agency.

Within 30 days from the date of receiving the questionnaire, the recipient must provide complete answers to the investigating agency. This deadline may be considered for extension, once, for a maximum period not exceeding 30 days, based on the extension request submitted in writing by the requesting party.

In compliance with trade remedy legal regulations, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (the investigating agency) formally sent the questionnaire to domestic manufacturers, importers, and foreign manufacturers/exporters known to the investigating agency, for responding to the questionnaire.

The questionnaire has been publicly posted on the official websites of the investigating agency (www.pvtm.gov.vn) and the Ministry of Industry and Trade (www.moit.gov.vn).

The deadline for the related parties to receive and respond to the questionnaire is set before 5:00 PM on December 16, 2023 (Hanoi time). To safeguard their rights and interests, businesses involved in the investigation should contact a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies in Vietnam and internationally to receive support throughout the investigation process.

Responding to the questionnaire and cooperating in good faith with the investigating agency are crucial, as this information will be the basis for the investigating agency to consider continuing or terminating the application of trade remedy measures against the related parties.

In case the investigating agency does not receive accurate and complete responses within the specified deadline or in case the provided information is inaccurate or incomplete as required, the investigating agency will use the available information to make conclusions in accordance with Article 75 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

The method of responding to sections in the questionnaire, the quantity to be submitted, the format of submission, and the deadline for submission are detailed in the Questionnaire for Businesses.

