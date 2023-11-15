On October 23, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2752/QD-BCT regarding the end-of-period review investigation on the application of anti-dumping measures against certain cold rolled stainless steel products originating from Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and China.

According to the provisions in Clause 1 Article 57 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, within 15 days from the date of the review decision, the investigating agency shall send the questionnaire to the following entities: the Party submitting the review request, the Party subject to the review, and other relevant parties as deemed necessary by the investigating agency.

Within 30 days from the date of receiving the questionnaire, the recipient must provide complete answers to the investigating agency. This deadline may be considered for extension, once, for a maximum period not exceeding 30 days, based on the extension request submitted in writing by the requesting party.

In compliance with trade remedy legal regulations, the Trade Remedies Authority of Vietnam (the investigating agency) formally sent the questionnaire to domestic manufacturers, importers, and foreign manufacturers/exporters known to the investigating agency, for responding to the questionnaire.

The deadline for responding to the questionnaire is set before 5:00 PM on December 16, 2023 (Hanoi time). To safeguard their rights and interests, businesses involved in the investigation should contact a reputable law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies in Vietnam and internationally to receive support throughout the investigation process.

Responding to the questionnaire and cooperating sincerely with the investigating agency are crucial, as this information will be the basis for the investigating agency to consider selecting the sample within the scope of investigation if necessary. In case the investigating agency does not receive accurate and complete responses within the specified deadline or in case the provided information is inaccurate or incomplete as required, the investigating agency will use the available information to make conclusions in accordance with Article 75 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management.

Such conclusions are often unfavorable to the related parties, leading to high tax rates imposed, affecting their operations and business activities in the target market.

The information and data provided during the process of responding to the questionnaire and the right to access information related to the investigation will be carried out in accordance with the legal provisions on information security specified in Article 11 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade defense measures.

The method of responding to sections in the questionnaire, the quantity to be submitted, the format of submission, and the deadline for submission are detailed in the Questionnaire for Businesses.

Attached Documents:

Questionnaire for Domestic Manufacturers can be downloaded here. Questionnaire for Importing Businesses can be downloaded here. Official Questionnaire for Foreign Manufacturers/Exporters can be downloaded here.

