Recently, the Trade Remedies Authority, Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, issued an official announcement regarding the opening of the submission portal for review requests on anti-dumping measures for Sorbitol products from India, Indonesia, and China, in accordance with Vietnamese trade remedy laws.

In September 2020, domestic Sorbitol sugar product manufacturers in Vietnam submitted a request for an investigation into the anti-dumping practices of Sorbitol products by companies from India, Indonesia, and China.

On December 11, 2020, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 3298/QD-BCT to initiate an anti-dumping investigation on Sorbitol products under HS codes 2905.44.00 and 3824.60.00 originating from India, Indonesia, and China.

On July 6, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1719/QD-BCT imposing provisional anti-dumping duties on certain Sorbitol products originating from India, Indonesia, and China.

On November 23, 2021, the decision to impose anti-dumping duties on Sorbitol products from India, Indonesia, and China officially took effect and is applicable for a period of 5 years from November 23, 2021.

According to Decision No. 2644/QD-BCT, the official anti-dumping duty rates are 52.7% for organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from India, 57.55% for most other organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from Indonesia, and 68.5% for most other organizations and individuals producing and exporting goods originating from China.

On December 22, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2849/QD-BCT to maintain the application of anti-dumping measures on Sorbitol products from India, Indonesia, and China.

In accordance with Article 82, Clause 1 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management, one year after the decision on anti-dumping measures is made, the Minister of Industry and Trade has the authority to review the application of anti-dumping measures based on proposals from one or more related parties in the investigation, considering the evidence provided by the requesting party.

The detailed guidelines for the end-of-period review are specified in Article 60 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP dated January 15, 2018, detailing a number of articles of the Law on Foreign Trade Management on trade protection measures.

Following these regulations, the Trade Remedies Authority issued an announcement regarding the acceptance of review requests. The deadline for the Trade Remedies Authority to receive these requests is no later than December 22, 2023.

Any related parties who believe there are errors in the decision on anti-dumping duties for their businesses or experience changes in the anti-dumping situation should contact a specialized law firm in anti-dumping and trade remedies to receive timely assistance.

According to Article 59, Clause 1 of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, within 60 days before the end of one year from the date of the decision applying anti-dumping measures, countervailing measures, or the latest decision on the results of the review of anti-dumping measures and countervailing measures, the related parties, as stipulated in Article 59 of this Decree, may submit requests for review.

