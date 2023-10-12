According to an early warning from the Vietnam Ministry of Industry and Trade, 17 products manufactured in Vietnam and exported to the United States are at risk of being investigated for trade remedy measures, origin fraud, and unlawful transshipment until the end of the second quarter of 2023. These products include:
1. Hardwood Plywood with HS Codes: 4412.31, 4412.32, 4412.33, 4412.34, 4412.94, 4412.99. This product has been under scrutiny since July 2019. The U.S. officially imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on similar products imported from China since November 2017.
2. Wooden Cabinets and Vanities with HS Codes: 9403.40, 9403.60, 9403.90. These products have been under scrutiny since April 2020. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on similar products imported from China starting from February 2020, ranging from 4.37% to 262.17% for anti-dumping duties and from 13.33% to 293.45% for countervailing duties.
3. Seats with Wooden Frames, Upholstered (Sofas) with HS Code: 9401.61. This product has been under scrutiny since November 2020. It is among the items imported from China subject to a 25% tariff by the United States.
4. Quartz Surface Products with HS Code: 6810.99. This product has been under scrutiny since July 2019. The U.S. officially imposed tariffs on quartz surface products from China in May 2019, ranging from 265.81% to 336.69% for anti-dumping duties and from 45.32% to 190.99% for countervailing duties.
5. Ceramic Tile with HS Codes: 6907.21, 6907.22, 6907.23, 6907.30, 6907.40. These products have been under scrutiny since July 2020. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on similar products imported from China since April 2020.
6. Electric Bicycles with HS Code: 8711.60. This product has been under scrutiny since February 2019. Chinese electric bicycles are subject to anti-dumping and countervailing duties by the EU and face a 25% tariff in the U.S. under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.
7. Steel Propane Cylinder with HS Code: 7311.00. This product has been under scrutiny since October 2019. The U.S. officially imposed anti-dumping duties on similar products imported from China since August 2019.
8. Carton-Closing Staples with HS Codes: 7317.00, 8305.20. These products have been under scrutiny since April 2020. The U.S. officially imposed anti-dumping duties on similar products imported from China since March 2017.
9. Wood Mouldings, Millwork Products. with HS Codes: 4409.10, 4409.22, 4409.29. These products have been under scrutiny since August 2021. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on similar items from China since December 2020, with relatively high tariff rates (minimum anti-dumping duty of 33.87% and minimum countervailing duty of 20.56%).
10. Solar Panels with HS Codes: 8501.71, 8501.72, 8501.80, 8507.20, 8541.42, 8541.43. These products have been under scrutiny since September 2021. The U.S. has maintained anti-dumping and countervailing measures on similar products imported from China since 2012. Since February 2017, these items have been subject to a general safeguard measure applying to goods from all countries, including Vietnam. The safeguard measure was extended in February 2022 for an additional 4 years.
11. Corrosion-Resistant Steel (CORE) with HS Codes: 7210.30, 7210.41, 7210.49, 7210.61, 7210.69, 7210.70, 7210.90, 7212.30, 7212.40, 7212.50, 7212.60. This product has been under scrutiny since March 2022. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping duties on CORE steel products imported from Japan, South Korea, China, and Taiwan-China.
12. Pipe and Tube with HS Codes: 7306.30, 7306.50, 7306.19, 7306.61. These products have been under scrutiny since July 2022. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on pipe and tube products imported from several markets, including China, South Korea, Mexico, Taiwan-China, and India.
13. Prestressed Concrete Steel Wire Strand with HS Code: 7312.10. This product is newly added to the watchlist. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping and countervailing duties on prestressed concrete steel wire strand imported from 22 markets, including significant ones like Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan-China, India, China, Japan, and South Korea.
14. Large Residential Washers with HS Codes: 8450.20. This product is newly added to the watchlist. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping duties on large residential washers imported from South Korea, China, and Mexico. Additionally, after 5 years, the safeguard measure applied by the U.S. on imports of large residential washers expired in February 2023.
15. Aluminum Wire and Cable with HS Codes: 8544.49. This product is newly added to the watchlist. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping duties on aluminum wire and cable products imported from China since 2019.
16. Aluminum Extrusions with HS Codes: 7604.10, 7604.21, 7604.29. This product is newly added to the watchlist. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping duties on aluminum extrusion products imported from China since 2011. In 2019, the U.S. also initiated an anti-circumvention investigation regarding aluminum extrusions imported from Vietnam concerning trade remedy measures.
17. Stainless Steel Flanges with HS Codes: 7307.21. This product is newly added to the watchlist. The U.S. imposed anti-dumping duties on stainless steel flanges imported from China and India since 2017.
Apart from the mentioned products at risk of trade remedy investigations by the U.S., the Trade Remedy Administration, Ministry of Industry and Trade also issued a separate warning regarding Hot rolled structural steel sections at risk of trade remedy investigations from Australia. This product was newly added to the watchlist this year.
HS Codes: 7216.31, 7216.32, 7216.33, 7216.40, 7216.50, 7228.70
Australia imposed anti-dumping duties on hot rolled structural steel sections imported from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan-China, and Thailand since 2013.
