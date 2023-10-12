On October 3, 2023, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) of India officially announced the initiation of an anti-dumping investigation on stainless steel welded pipes from Thailand and Vietnam.
The products under investigation are stainless steel welded pipes falling under HS codes: 7306 40 00, 7306 61 00, 7306 69 00, 7304 11 10, 7304 11 90, 7304 41 00, 7304 51 10, 7304 90 00, 7305 11 29, 7305 90 99, 7306 11 00, 7306 21 00, 7306 29 19, 7306 30 90, 7306 50 00, 7306 90 11, 7306 90 19, 7306 90 90. The HS codes are not limited to the reviewed product scope.
It is noteworthy that the stainless steel welded pipes in question are subject to India's countervailing duty. Recently, DGTR announced the initiation of the final review of the countervailing duty order on stainless steel welded pipes originating or imported from China and Vietnam.
In addition to the final review of the countervailing duty order, stainless steel welded pipes originating from Vietnam to India will also be subjected to the anti-dumping investigation.
The official initiation notification was issued on September 30, 2023. Within 15 days from this date, related parties are required to submit their views on the products under investigation and propose Product Control Numbers (PCN) for DGTR's consideration.
The investigation period is determined from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. Regarding injury-related aspects, the investigation period will include the latest three financial years: 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022.
According to India's anti-dumping and trade remedies regulations, relevant parties must submit responses to investigation questionnaires and related information within 37 days from the date of issuance of the initiation notification. Responses in written form should be in PDF/MS Word format, and numerical data should be in MS Excel format. Companies submitting responses must adhere to the guidelines provided in DGTR's initiation notification.
To safeguard their interests, businesses should engage with a reputable legal firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies in Vietnam and internationally. Authorized legal firms will be responsible for assisting companies in conducting research on the investigation, representing them in negotiations with DGTR, and handling other administrative procedures on behalf of the investigated companies to obtain optimal tariff rates.
The initiation notification for the investigation can be downloaded here.
