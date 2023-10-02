On September 25, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2494/QD-BCT regarding the initiation of an investigation into the application of anti-dumping measures for wind tower products imported from China.

The products under investigation are classified under HS codes: 7308.20.11 and 7308.20.19. In cases where these products are imported as parts of wind power generators, they are classified under HS codes 8502.31.10 and 8502.31.20.

The case number for this investigation is AD18.

Based on the evaluation of the request for anti-dumping investigation submitted by domestic manufacturing representatives, including CS WIND Vietnam Co., Ltd. and Southern Green Energy and Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. on July 25, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam decided to initiate an investigation into the practice of dumping wind tower products imported from China.

After a period of revision, supplementation, and completion of the dossier, on August 9, 2023, the Vietnam Trade Remedies Administration officially confirmed that the request for anti-dumping investigation on wind tower products originating from China was complete and valid according to the regulations of Vietnam's trade remedies laws.

According to Article 7(4) of Decree No. 10/2018/ND-CP, within 45 days from the date of receiving a complete and valid exemption request, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam will consider issuing a decision on applying trade remedies exemptions.

As alleged in the request for investigation, the domestic wind tower manufacturing industry in Vietnam claims that Chinese enterprises have been dumping their products in the Vietnamese market, causing significant damage to the domestic manufacturing sector.

After initiating the investigation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam will be responsible for sending questionnaires to relevant parties to collect information for analyzing and evaluating the allegations, including:

the dumping practices of Chinese exporting enterprises; the damage to the production of certain products in Vietnam; and the causal relationship between the dumping practices and the damage to the production of certain domestic products.

If necessary, based on preliminary investigation results, the Ministry of Industry and Trade can apply temporary anti-dumping measures to prevent the continuation of dumping practices causing harm.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam will review and verify the information provided by relevant parties before completing and announcing the official investigation conclusion. Additionally, the ministry will organize public consultations for directly related parties to exchange information, express their views on the case before reaching a final conclusion.

If necessary, organizations and individuals wishing to participate in the investigation process to receive preferential duty rates can submit applications to the Investigating Authority. The deadline for related parties to apply is December 18, 2023.

Decision No. 2494/QD-BCT can be downloaded here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.