On August 25, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Notice No. 77/TB-PVTM regarding the extension of the deadline for submitting responses to the investigation questionnaire in the case of applying anti-dumping measures against prestressed steel wire strand products from China, Thailand, and Malaysia.

On July 5, 2023, the Minister of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1704/QD-BCT and an accompanying announcement regarding the investigation of applying anti-dumping measures against prestressed steel wire strand products from China, Thailand, and Malaysia (case code: AD17).

On July 20, 2023, the Trade Remedies Administration of Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Official Letter No. 545/PVTM-P2 to domestic manufacturing companies and import companies regarding the issuance of the investigation questionnaire in this case. The deadline for submitting responses to the questionnaire was set before 5:00 PM on August 26, 2023.

However, on August 25, 2023, the Trade Remedies Administration received Official Letter No. 25082023/MD from Minh Duc Construction Equipment Joint Stock Company regarding the extension of the deadline for submitting responses to the investigation questionnaire in this case. The reason cited was that there is a large amount of information needed to be provided. Minh Duc and several other investigated enterprises faced difficulties in providing complete and accurate responses to the questionnaire within the given timeframe.

Based on the request from these enterprises, the Trade Remedies Administration of Vietnam agreed to extend the deadline for responding to the investigation questionnaire for relevant parties until 5:00 PM on September 15, 2023 (Hanoi time). After this deadline, the investigating agency may use available data according to the provisions of trade remedies laws.

Generally, using available data collected by the investigating agency can lead to unfavorable outcomes for businesses. Therefore, cooperation in good faith with the investigating agency throughout the investigation process is especially crucial. To receive assistance during this process, enterprises should consider contacting a law firm specializing in anti-dumping and trade remedies in Vietnam and internationally.

Other contents remain unchanged as per the guidelines in the investigation questionnaire issued with Official Letter No. 545/PVTM-P2 dated July 20, 2023, by the Trade Remedies Administration.

