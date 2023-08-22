Vietnam issues the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping and countervailing measures on sugarcane imports from Thailand

On August 3, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1989/QD-BCT regarding the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping and countervailing measures on certain sugarcane products originating from Thailand.

On February 9, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 477/QD-BCT imposing temporary anti-dumping and countervailing duties on sugarcane products originating from Thailand.

On June 15, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1578/QD-BCT concerning the official imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on certain sugarcane products originating from Thailand (case code AD13.AS01).

On August 31, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1757/QD-BCT on the first review of the application of anti-dumping and countervailing measures on certain sugarcane products originating from Thailand.

The request for the review was submitted by manufacturing and exporting companies from Thailand starting from June 2022.

The investigation into anti-dumping and countervailing measures on sugarcane products from Thailand was escalated into an investigation against trade remedy circumvention through five ASEAN countries: Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

According to the representative of the Vietnam Trade Remedies Authority under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, during the period from mid-February to the end of December 2021, after Vietnam applied temporary anti-dumping and countervailing duties on sugarcane products from Thailand, the total sugar imports from these aforementioned ASEAN countries amounted to over 853,000 tons, averaging around 85,000 tons per month. This marked a 194% increase compared to the import volume in the preceding period and even a 255% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

These accused five countries lack competitive advantages in sugarcane production to be able to export sugar to Vietnam. This indicates that sugarcane products from Thailand were exported to these ASEAN countries to circumvent the anti-dumping and countervailing measures imposed by Vietnam.

On August 1, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1514/QD-BCT on the application of measures to prevent trade remedy circumvention against imported sugarcane products from Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, and Myanmar.

On August 3, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1989/QD-BCT concerning the results of the first review of the application of anti-dumping and countervailing measures on certain sugarcane products originating from Thailand. The investigation agency's conclusion indicates changes in the level of dumping and subsidy for some manufacturers/exporters from Thailand as requested in the review.

A total of 9 enterprises experienced changes in the level of anti-dumping and countervailing duties, ranging from 25.73% to 32.75% for anti-dumping duties and from 0% to 4.65% for countervailing duties. The anti-dumping duty rate applied to other companies exporting taxed products from Thailand to Vietnam is 42.99%, while the countervailing duty rate is 4.65%.

