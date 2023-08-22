In early August 2023, the U.S. Department of Commerce issued a notice initiating the first administrative review of anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey.

On May 14, 2022, the DOC initiated an anti-dumping investigation against Vietnamese honey. On November 17, 2021, the DOC issued preliminary determination and imposed anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey ranging from 410.93% to 413.99%.

On April 8, 2022, the DOC issued the final determination with a significant reduction in the anti-dumping margins for Vietnamese honey products, about 7 times lower than the preliminary determinations, now ranging from 58.74% to 61.27%, thanks to an adjustment in the calculation method proposed by Vietnam.

In June 2022, the DOC officially issued anti-dumping duties ranging from 58.74% to 61.27% on imported Vietnamese honey products into the U.S., effective for five years starting from June 3, 2022, and announced annual administrative reviews of the anti-dumping duties.

2023 marks the first administrative review year for the anti-dumping investigation of Vietnamese honey exports to the U.S.

The request for the first administrative review of U.S. anti-dumping duties on Vietnamese honey was submitted by representatives of U.S. importers and Vietnamese honey exporting companies.

The review period is from August 25, 2021, to May 31, 2023. The expected list for review includes businesses exporting honey to the U.S.

If a business was listed but did not export honey to the U.S. during the review period, they must proactively notify the DOC within 30 days from the date of the initiation notice. The expected deadline is September 2, 2023.

According to U.S. trade laws, within 35 days from the announcement of the initiation of the review, the DOC will select mandatory respondents based on the volume of exports from high to low according to CBP data. Within 90 days from the initiation of the review, parties can withdraw their review requests.

To receive separate rates, businesses can submit applications for separate rates within 30 days from the initiation of the review. It is noted that this is the policy of the U.S. applied to non-market economy businesses like Vietnam. In cases where businesses do not apply for separate rates or their applications are not approved, the businesses will be subject to a general anti-dumping duty rate for all exported products to the U.S. market.

The review conclusion is expected to be issued by the DOC before June 30, 2024. In the near future, the DOC will request information to choose a surrogate country value for Vietnam as Vietnam is considered a non-market economy country. Parties involved in the case need to submit responses to the Quantity and Value questionnaire and the respondent-specific questionnaire to the investigating authority within the specified time frame.

