On June 22, 2023, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 1511/QD-BCT on extending the time limit for the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on long fiber products made from polyester from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

Vietnam started to conduct an investigation into dumping of polyester long fiber products in the Vietnamese market from April 2020 at the request of the domestic industry.

On August 31, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2080/QD-BCT on the imposition of temporary anti-dumping duty on a number of polyester long fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

On October 13, 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 2302/QD-BCT replacing Decision No. 2080/QD-BCT, on the application of official anti-dumping duty on a number of long fiber products made from polyester originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

On May 13, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 928/QD-BCT correcting some contents of Decision No. 2302/QD-BCT on the application of official anti-dumping measures to a number of polyester long fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

On December 30, 2022, the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam issued Decision No. 2954/QD-BCT on the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures to a number of polyester long fiber products originating from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

Extension of the time limit for the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures on polyester long fiber products

During the review process, the Investigation Agency encountered a number of obstacles leading to the issuance of the conclusion of the first review on the application of anti-dumping measures on polyester long fiber products from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China.

Accordingly, in order to have time to carefully consider and examine the case, the Ministry of Industry and Trade issued Decision No. 1511/QD-BCT on extending the time limit for the first review of the application of anti-dumping measures for some long fiber products made from polyester from India, Indonesia, Malaysia and China for an additional 3 months, until September 30, 2023 based on the provisions of Article 82 of the Law on Foreign Trade Management No. 05/2017/QH14.

