Russia's unprecedented invasion of Ukraine has created new complexities and risks for businesses worldwide to understand and navigate. Pillsbury is actively monitoring and analyzing the latest developments coming out of the Ukrainian conflict—from evolving sanctions regimes and nuclear reliability questions to emerging cybersecurity threats and insurance considerations—to provide impacted individuals and entities with practical guidance on how they may be affected. 

Nuclear Safety

  • How Russian Sanctions Can Affect Current and Developing Reactors in the U.S. (03.15.22)
    Questions about the cost and flow of fuel to current and developing U.S.-based nuclear facilities are piling up. With import sanctions in play, many want to know the weight of their potential impact, particularly on the advanced U.S. reactors touted by advocates as a tool for tackling climate change.
  • Possible Motives for the Ukraine Conflict and the Safety of U.S. Nuclear Facilities  (03.15.22)
    The continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led many to question the safety of American nuclear facilities, among others across the world. Pillsbury global Energy section leader and former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) commissioner Jeff Merrifield offered insights to both radio and television audiences on Russia's possible motive for taking Chernobyl and the safety of nuclear facilities in the U.S.
  • Wall Street Journal Op-Ed: Russia Sees Gold in Ukraine's Nuclear Plants  (03.11.22)
    An unappreciated motive for Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv was positioning itself to break from its longtime Russian nuclear suppliers. By taking over Chernobyl, Russia gives itself control of Ukrainian spent fuel, the disposal of which represents hundreds of millions of dollars for Russia's state-owned nuclear enterprise.

