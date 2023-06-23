ARTICLE

Russia's unprecedented invasion of Ukraine has created new complexities and risks for businesses worldwide to understand and navigate. Pillsbury is actively monitoring and analyzing the latest developments coming out of the Ukrainian conflict—from evolving sanctions regimes and nuclear reliability questions to emerging cybersecurity threats and insurance considerations—to provide impacted individuals and entities with practical guidance on how they may be affected.

Cybersecurity

War Exclusion Does Not Bar Recovery for Losses from a Nation-State Cyber Attack (02.25.22)

Policyholders should take notice of certain insurers' expansive changes to "war" exclusions, even as insurance premiums are rising in response to the growing trend of cyber attacks on businesses and critical infrastructure.

Disputes

Expropriations Related to the Russia Sanctions May Trigger Liability under Investment Treaties (03.15.22)

Recent reports suggest Russia may expropriate or nationalize assets of foreign investors. Investors should be aware that such actions may breach bilateral or multilateral treaties that include investor protection.

Intellectual Property

Russia Introduces Tools for Russian Persons to Continue Use of Foreign IP Rights without Consent from Rightsholder (6.3.22)

Russia has recently taken measures to allow its companies to continue the use of foreign intellectual property rights without consent from the rightsholder. Payments for this use will now be made to a special "O" account opened in an authorized Russian bank instead of directly to the rightsholder.

I nternational Trade, Export Controls and Sanctions

Nuclear Safety

How Russian Sanctions Can Affect Current and Developing Reactors in the U.S. (03.15.22)

Questions about the cost and flow of fuel to current and developing U.S.-based nuclear facilities are piling up. With import sanctions in play, many want to know the weight of their potential impact, particularly on the advanced U.S. reactors touted by advocates as a tool for tackling climate change.

The continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict has led many to question the safety of American nuclear facilities, among others across the world. Pillsbury global Energy section leader and former U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) commissioner Jeff Merrifield offered insights to both radio and television audiences on Russia's possible motive for taking Chernobyl and the safety of nuclear facilities in the U.S.

An unappreciated motive for Russia's invasion of Ukraine: Kyiv was positioning itself to break from its longtime Russian nuclear suppliers. By taking over Chernobyl, Russia gives itself control of Ukrainian spent fuel, the disposal of which represents hundreds of millions of dollars for Russia's state-owned nuclear enterprise.

Real Estate

Specially Designated Nationals as Tenants: How Landlords Can Be Impacted by Sanctions Against Russian Nationals (04.01.22)

While recent sanctions are aimed at crippling the Russian economy, their impact has also had a profound impact on a broad array of U.S. industries. In particular, the listing of Specially Designated Nationals (SDNs) has the potential to impact any American doing business with a named party, including landlords who lease real estate to sanctioned persons.

Several commercial real estate firms have joined the growing list of companies temporarily suspending – or outright terminating – property and facility management operations in Russia amid economic sanctions and mounting international pressure.

